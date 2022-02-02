Road delays as Kettering's £10m electricity upgrade continues

Motorists will face disruption over the coming weeks as work continues on Kettering's £10m electricity upgrade.

The major initiative started in October with O’Connor Utilities Ltd carrying out work on behalf of electricity distributor Western Power Distribution (WPD).

Once complete the project will boost power supplies and support the development of new homes and businesses in east Kettering.

Work in Northampton Road.

So far about 1.7km of the 6.5km cable route - between an existing substation at Rothwell Road and a proposed new substation at Hanwood Park - has been completed along with phase one of the civil construction.

Over the coming weeks and months more work will take place on busy Kettering roads, with work starting in Northampton Road yesterday (Tuesday). Work there has been scheduled to take place at off-peak times during the day.

Work on Windmill Avenue will be carried out during February half-term and engineers have switched to working overnight on Northfield Avenue to complete cabling works in a bid to minimise disruption.

Cabling work on St Mary’s Road is due to be carried out during the Easter break as far as possible and plans are being made to carry out a directional drill under London Road at the junction with St Mary’s Road to minimise disruption at the junction.

Once complete, this work will help to safeguard supply reliability to more than 20,000 customers in the area while also supplying power to the new Hanwood Park development.

James Bradley, WPD’s team manager for the area, said: “This work ensures that we can provide a high level of service to these areas in the long term by improving the infrastructure and security of our electricity network.