Kettering's electricity network in £10m power boost

Kettering' s electricity network will be given a £10m power boost with 6.5km of new underground cables set to be installed.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) has started a major scheme to boost supplies and support the development of new homes and businesses to the east of the town.

The first phase of this new initiative involves the installation of 6.5km of new underground cables between an existing substation at Rothwell Road and a proposed new substation at Hanwood Park.

WPD say this work will help to further safeguard supply reliability to more than 20,000 people in the area while also supplying power to the new Hanwood Park development, where thousands of homes are being built.

The WPD cable project is expected to be completed by next spring and, during the work, traffic management will be in place to enable contractors O’Connor Utilities Ltd to install the cables.

WPD team manager James Bradley said: “This work ensures that we can provide a high level of service to these areas in the long term by improving the infrastructure and security of our electricity network.

“Our aim is to keep any disruption to an absolute minimum. We are currently working with North Northamptonshire Council, other utility companies and local businesses and residents to schedule our works to minimise the inconvenience in the area. We are investigating various ways of achieving this including collaborative working and off-peak working to include evenings, night time and weekends.

“To avoid repeated disruption to the area, WPD has collaborated with North Northamptonshire Council and arranged for both companies to carry out works at the junction of Barton Road and Windmill Avenue at the same time. In addition, collaboration has taken place with Anglian Water to coordinate works at the same time at the Northampton Road, Sheep Street, Bowling Green Road intersection.

“We will also be keeping customers and business along the route informed by letter and by visits from WPD representatives."