Retro special with pictures from new book telling the story of Kettering town centre

Dave Clemo uses clues to tell the story of Kettering
By Alison Bagley
Published 7th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Walk down any street and there will be clues of the past – faded signs, date stones and oddities that normally go unnoticed.

Kettering writer Dave Clemo has combined modern photos, old photos, postcards, newspaper cuttings and trade directories to tell the story of the town.

Based on what remains, rather than old pictures of what used to be, his book Every Picture Tells a Story isn’t a nostalgic wallow but uses current evidence to build a story.

Here’s some of the material featured in his book.

For more information click here https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/people/kettering-author-says-every-picture-tells-a-story-in-new-book-chronicling-towns-development-4581208

The corner of Gold Street and High Street in Kettering

The corner of Gold Street and High Street in Kettering Every Picture Tells a Story by Dave Clemo Photo: Dave Clemo

The changing face of Kettering

The changing face of Kettering Every Picture Tells a Story by Dave Clemo Photo: Dave Clemo

An early model of the proposed shopping centre in Kettering - it had been planned to stretch from High Street to Dryland Street and Silver Street

An early model of the proposed shopping centre in Kettering - it had been planned to stretch from High Street to Dryland Street and Silver Street Every Picture Tells a Story by Dave Clemo Photo: Dave Clemo

Wooden market stalls are dismantled in Kettering market place

Wooden market stalls are dismantled in Kettering market place Every Picture Tells a Story by Dave Clemo Photo: Dave Clemo

