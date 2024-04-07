Retro special with pictures from new book telling the story of Kettering town centre

Walk down any street and there will be clues of the past – faded signs, date stones and oddities that normally go unnoticed.
Kettering writer Dave Clemo has combined modern photos, old photos, postcards, newspaper cuttings and trade directories to tell the story of the town.
Based on what remains, rather than old pictures of what used to be, his book Every Picture Tells a Story isn’t a nostalgic wallow but uses current evidence to build a story.
Here’s some of the material featured in his book.
