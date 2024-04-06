Kettering author says 'every picture tells a story' in new book chronicling town's development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a labour of love for Kettering author Dave Clemo and his latest book will tell the story of his adopted hometown through his observations, research and photos.

Using the footprint of the ‘old’ town, Mr Clemo has compiled old photos and postcards, newspaper articles from the 1960s and 70s, maps, guides and contemporary pictures.

In a book called Every Picture Tells a Story, the story of Kettering’s development has been pieced together in a historical walkabout with visual clues.

Dave Clemo with his book Every Picture Tells a Story/National World

Mr Clemo said: “I have been able to put together quite a comprehensive story about little things you see in Kettering that tells a story, in fact, every picture tells a story,

“Every now and then I find something I didn’t know. It’s quite surprising, sometimes you have seen something for years and years and years without realising the significance of it.

“I set out a trail from the top of Stamford Road around the outskirts of the old medieval Kettering – I look at a date stone or evidence of an old building and I sit and work it out what that story is behind it.”

To get the book published the singer-songwriter-author, who moved to Kettering in 1987, has asked people who want to buy it to pre-order.

The George Hotel, Kettering - pictures from Dave Clemo

He said: “It's a big book – over 450 pages – and will have a recommended price of £29.95. It’s one of the most comprehensive books about Kettering that you’re likely to read.

"The first print run will be limited to the number of books ordered and paid for in advance, plus a very small number of extra copies. The book will not be available from bookshops. Also, £1 from each donation will go to Cransley Hospice.”

The book will have a cover price of £29.95, but those who pre-order can get a signed copy for only £20 if they contribute to the crowdfunder.

It is the tenth title written by Mr Clemo, and the third to be crowdfunded in this way.

The corner of Gold Street in Kettering - Dave Clemo - Every Picture Tells a Story/UGC

He added: “The concept of the book makes it completely different from anything published before. I'm trying to tell the story of Kettering based on what remains rather than old pictures of what used to be.”