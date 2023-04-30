News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
14 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
18 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
20 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town CentreYe Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre
Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre

RETRO SPECIAL - 19 pictures of Wellingborough's Ye Golden Lion through the years as historic pub re-opens in town centre

As the pub looks to the future, let’s peek at the past

By William Carter
Published 30th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

One of Wellingborough’s most historic places re-opened for business this month, as Ye Golden Lion welcomes patrons back after an absence from the town.

The Sheep Street establishment has its roots stretching back to the 16th century, but it closed to the public in 2018 and was boarded up in 2020. A brief stint as a Caribbean restaurant later, it has returned as a conventional and traditional pub.

When we spoke to its bar manager, Phil Bond, he credited Ye Golden Lion’s rich heritage and status as a town staple.

He said: “It’s a fantastic building with a lot of history.

“It holds a lot of memories for lots of people.”

Ye Golden Lion is one of the few buildings that remains largely unchanged since it was built, and so reminiscing about what has happened there is all too easy.

Take a walk down memory lane with us, as the history of this fascinating building has shaped the lives of a lot of Wellingborough locals.

Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre

1. Ye Golden Lion in Wellingborough

Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Photo Sales
Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre

2. Wellingbrough Floods, June 1981 retro Northants Telegraph

Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Photo Sales
Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre

3. Ye Golden Lion in Wellingborough

Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Photo Sales
Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre

4. Ye Golden Lion in Wellingborough

Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:WellingboroughCaribbean