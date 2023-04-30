As the pub looks to the future, let’s peek at the past

One of Wellingborough’s most historic places re-opened for business this month, as Ye Golden Lion welcomes patrons back after an absence from the town.

The Sheep Street establishment has its roots stretching back to the 16th century, but it closed to the public in 2018 and was boarded up in 2020. A brief stint as a Caribbean restaurant later, it has returned as a conventional and traditional pub.

When we spoke to its bar manager, Phil Bond, he credited Ye Golden Lion’s rich heritage and status as a town staple.

He said: “It’s a fantastic building with a lot of history.

“It holds a lot of memories for lots of people.”

Ye Golden Lion is one of the few buildings that remains largely unchanged since it was built, and so reminiscing about what has happened there is all too easy.

Take a walk down memory lane with us, as the history of this fascinating building has shaped the lives of a lot of Wellingborough locals.

1 . Ye Golden Lion in Wellingborough Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro Photo Sales

2 . Wellingbrough Floods, June 1981 retro Northants Telegraph Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro Photo Sales

3 . Ye Golden Lion in Wellingborough Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro Photo Sales

4 . Ye Golden Lion in Wellingborough Ye Golden Lion reopens in Wellingborough Town Centre Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5