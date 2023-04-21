Historical Ye Golden Lion re-opens in Wellingborough, bringing much-loved drinking den back to town centre

Wellingborough drinkers have a lot to be thankful for this month as Ye Golden Lion re-opened with a range of drinks and a new menu on April 17.

The Sheep Street establishment, which has roots in the 16th century, closed to the public in 2018 before being boarded up in 2020. In 2023, however, it’s back to doing what it does best by welcoming patrons to have a drink and a conversation in its historic walls.

Bar manager Phil Bond said: "Structurally it’s been kept the same as it was, which is why people have enjoyed coming back and seeing that nothing has been changed.

The Sheep Street pub has been a Wellingborough staple for centuries

“It’s a fantastic building with a lot of history.

“It holds a lot of memories for lots of people, all the staff are friendly and welcoming, and the community is happy to engage in conversation, that’s the unique thing [about the pub].”

While the building remains largely intact and in-keeping with how it’s been in the past, there have been some big improvements, including an ‘extensive menu and restaurant’ with ‘home-cooked and freshly-prepared’ meals.

The new menu includes British pub classics like bangers and mash, breaded scampi and fish & chips, but the pub will also serve burgers, pizza and Mexican staples like burritos and quesadillas.

In-between its use as a pub, the Grade II listed building was briefly used as a Caribbean restaurant.

Locals are already reacquainting themselves with Ye Golden Lion and Phil added: “The reception has been fantastic, the local community has been brilliant.

"People have been so supportive, and happy to see it open.

“I’m really grateful to them, because that’s been the biggest actual achievement.

"It’s been amazing.”

The opening coincides somewhat with the arrival of Ale Hub in Farm Road, giving people ample choice for where they want to spend a lively night out, or a quiet drink with friends, in the town.

Phil said that Ye Golden Lion remains ‘completely independent’.