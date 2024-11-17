Take a look back at some festive throwbacks as towns across Northamptonshire prepare to switch on Christmas lights

Retro picture special - Christmas lights switch-ons in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, and more as festive season fast approaches

Christmas is just around the corner, and while some may leave their shopping to the last minute and wait until December to add Mariah Carey back to the playlist, towns in Northamptonshire will soon adorn themselves in Christmas lights.