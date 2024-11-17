Take a look back at some festive throwbacks as towns across Northamptonshire prepare to switch on Christmas lightsTake a look back at some festive throwbacks as towns across Northamptonshire prepare to switch on Christmas lights
Retro picture special - Christmas lights switch-ons in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, and more as festive season fast approaches

By William Carter
Published 17th Nov 2024, 07:00 GMT
Christmas is just around the corner, and while some may leave their shopping to the last minute and wait until December to add Mariah Carey back to the playlist, towns in Northamptonshire will soon adorn themselves in Christmas lights.

The Higham Sparkle is set to take place on November 23, and Raunds will dress for the Christmas period on November 24, with Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden, and Kettering all following suit later in the month.

It’s a tradition that towns and villages up and down the country enjoy, and use as an opportunity to bring communities together, and in Northamptonshire it’s been a big part of the calendar for years.

Before 2024 kicks off, let’s take a look back at some retro photos from lights switch-ons from years gone by.

Get ready, because there are some real Christmas crackers here.

Photo: National World/Northants Telegraph

Photo: National World/Northants Telegraph

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo: Liz Kearsley

