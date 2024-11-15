Higham Sparkle 2024 - everything you need to know as Higham Ferrers prepares for the Christmas season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Halloween over for another year and fireworks simmering to a smoulder, signs of the upcoming Christmas season are getting harder to ignore.

The Higham Sparkle has long been a Christmas tradition in Higham Ferrers, and this year the town will officially usher in the festive period on November 23 with fairground rides, a Christmas market featuring trade and charity stalls, live entertainment and more.

The day will also include a Santa's Grotto, food and drinks options and, for the first time in 2024, reindeers in the garden of Chichele College.

From 11am until 6pm, people will have the chance to gather at the Market Square to enjoy the festive activities before the lights along the High Street and College Street are switched on at 5pm.

The Higham Ferrers Christmas Sparkle will take place on November 23

A Higham Ferrers Town Council spokesman said: “St Mary’s Church and the Bede House will be open for stalls and refreshment, the Methodist Church will be holding stalls and activities and Higham Tourism have been working hard on their magical Santa's Grotto. Make sure you get to visit all of these fabulous attractions on the day.

“This annual event is hugely popular and as parking facilities are limited in the area we would strongly encourage people to walk or use public transport where possible to avoid congestion.”

A road closure will be in place during the event along College Street from its junction with Wood Street to its junction with Cemetery Lane, and motorists are advised to circumvent the Sparkle by using Midland Road or Saffron Road while the closure is in place.

Dedicated parking sites for the Higham Sparkle will be in the surgery in Saffron Road, a small parking area by the skate ramps in Vine Hill Drive, and behind the Roltons building off Midland Road. Additional parking has also been arranged at Bury Close, with approptiate signace in place for ease of access.

College Street will be closed for the event, which takes place from 11am until 6pm

Organisers are on the look-out for volunteers to help steward the event, welcoming people into the festivities and acting as a general information point.

Those who are able to help are asked to contact the town council on 01933312075 or by emailing [email protected].