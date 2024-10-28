Residents near proposed huge Kettering Energy Park urged to comment on scoping for environmental impact of industrial development
Kettering Energy Park, a 2.5mile-wide development, would cover the area of 550 football pitches – and people behind the plans have admitted ‘significant environmental effects cannot be ruled out’.
Due to the ‘scale of development and sensitivity of the local area’ developers are undertaking an environmental impact assessment (EIA).
Residents living near the site of a proposed industrial development close to Burton Latimer and Finedon have been invited to comment on the EIA submitted to planning authority North Northants Council (NNC).
Burton Latimer resident and environmental campaigner Adrian Watts said: “The Kettering Energy Park has its first planning application in and the decision on it will be made on November 19, so we’ve not long to have our say.
“This could application could limit what gets assessed as ‘environmental impact’. It’s important for as many people to request the planning authority for more analysis to be done.”
The formal scoping request will set the level of detail of the information to be provided in an Environmental Statement. The request has been submitted on behalf of First Renewable Developments Ltd. Areas that the scoping report includes ecology, flood risk and drainage and ground conditions.
Mr Watts added: “Failure to engage at this point will take a lot of the concerns about this application ‘out of scope’ which could allow this warehouse development to be built.”
The proposed Kettering Energy Park would be built mostly on arable farmland at Burton Wold.
Documents say ‘the scale of development and sensitivity of the local area are such that a likelihood of significant environmental effects cannot be ruled out’.
The application says: "The applicant has therefore decided to undertake an environmental impact assessment in any event, which will be reported in the form of an Environmental Statement.”
The potential environmental sensitivities of the site and surrounding area have been identified as follows:
• The site is in a largely greenfield condition and under agricultural use
• It is partly publicly accessible, via a footpath and bridleway
• It lies within Flood Zone one, denoting a ‘low probability’ of flooding
• Ironstone was mined in the surrounding area until the 1960s but associated geotechnical risk is considered to be low
• The site includes no designated heritage assets but there is a potential prehistoric settlement outside of the site boundary to the west. The site is potentially inter-visible with listed buildings in the surrounding area
• The site forms a characteristic part of the Northamptonshire Wolds landscape, and is visible from much of the surrounding area
• The site is generally of ‘limited’ biodiversity interest, although there is a potential for great crested newts to be present in the surrounding area
If planning permission is granted, Kettering Energy Park would see 3.25 million square feet of agricultural land be turned over to a complex of warehouses.
The new energy park would be visible from surrounding towns and villages at least 7km away, and proposals have been set out in a revised masterplan for a large solar farm with energy infrastructure, a new site access roundabout, industrial units and hydroponic ‘advanced agriculture’ greenhouses.
Mr Watts added: “People have got to have their say now – it’s no use after the event. “
To comment on the EIA go to https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planning/ and search for application NK/2024/0613.
