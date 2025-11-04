Residents asked for ideas as new Northamptonshire street art project launched to transform 'overlooked spots into vibrant features'

New murals will be installed in towns across north Northamptonshire as part of the Hi Street Art Project, hoping to ‘bring colour, pride and community spirit to town by transforming everyday spaces into eye-catching pieces of hand-painted artwork.’

The project hopes to build on the success of the first Hi Street Art project unveiled at Kettering Market Place earlier this year by expanding to a further 11 towns in the county.

As part of the plans, North Northants Council (NNC) is inviting residents to share their ideas for themes that reflect their town’s story, from landmarks, buildings and local heroes to events, green spaces, culture or historical points of interest.

Cllr Jan O’Hara, executive member for planning and economic growth for North Northants Council, said: “This project is a wonderful way to celebrate the character and creativity of our towns. By turning everyday structures into works of art, we’re brightening our high streets and creating something the whole community can take pride in.

Kettering Market Place - artist Marvin Mudzongo with the artwork he illustrated and digitally designed of Kettering which highlights landmarks across the town /NNC/National World

"The Hi Street Art project builds on the success already seen in Kettering and helps bring our shop and support local message to life right across North Northamptonshire.”

The intention is for designs to be created on utility boxes or similar structures in town centre areas, turning ‘overlooked spots into vibrant features’ with bespoke, locally-inspired designs brought to life by a local professional artist.

The project, which is funded through the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will include designs in Thrapston, Oundle, Raunds, Corby, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough, Rushden, Rothwell, Desborough, Burton Latimer and Higham Ferrers.

It is hoped the murals and artwork pieces are completed by spring 2026.

Sally Leach, lead artist for Kettering Street Art CIC, said: “It’s amazing to see how art can completely transform a space and bring people together.

"We’ve had such a positive response to the artwork we’ve delivered in Kettering so far, it’s sparked conversation, community pride and a fresh appreciation for the town. I’m really excited to work with new artists and communities across North Northamptonshire to create designs that reflect each town’s personality and story.”

Those who wish to share their ideas for the murals can email [email protected], including the name of the town the ideas relate to.

Similarly, local artists from the north Northamptonshire area who are interested in being involved in the project are asked to contact Sally Leach at Kettering Street Art CIC, by sending a maximum of five images to show examples of their work and links to social media profiles to [email protected].

The deadline for submissions is November 23.