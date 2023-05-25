The felling of an over 100-year-old tree in Earls Barton was approved in a North Northants Council (NNC) meeting as an adjoining grade II listed wall is set to undergo repairs.

The wall and its adjoining gate post are the only surviving remnants of the old manor house, and in recent months its structural integrity has been compromised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was heard that the preservation of the wall was a high priority to the applicant, Greatwell Homes, and that it was initially constructed to be a boundary wall to the old manor house.

The horse chestnut tree that overhangs onto Earls Barton's high Street is to be felled

In response to a query from Cllr Philip Irwin, a spokesman on behalf of the developer said: “If nothing is done there is a chance that the wall collapses as it is already bowing.

"Tree surveys show it has a life expectancy of 20 to 40 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt plea to councillors at Swanspool House in Wellingborough yesterday (Wednesday), village resident Sue Payne pushed back against the council’s recommendation to grant the planning application.

She said: “We all know that trees play a key role in reducing the effects of climate change and so I am mystified why I am having to sit here today to defend a beautiful, healthy tree that can absorb over 21kg of carbon annually.

A North Northamptonshire Council meeting was held at Swanspool House in Wellingborough on May 24

“This tree is a much-loved feature within Earls Barton and I would like to stress that the tree condition report states that its physiological and structural condition is good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s over 100-years-old so is bound to have some natural degradation like all trees, but this can easily be managed by some tree surgery. We shouldn’t just fell trees if they are old, we wouldn’t have any left.

"This grade II listed wall has been in a state of disrepair for decades and where it has been repaired in the past, unsuitable materials such as cement and paving stones have been used.

"Where was the care and attention then?”

The raised ground on the other side of the wall means it's not possible to keep the tree and the wall intact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wall will be demolished and repaired using as much of the existing material as possible while maintaining the safety of the structure.

On the topic of the wall’s preservation, Sue added: “There will be total demolition of the wall with a subsequent assessment of the bricks for potential reuse, but with so many bricks damaged or missing it calls into question the legitimacy of its listed status as there would be so little left of its original fabric.

"This could present an opportunity to apply to delist the wall. Having spoken to Historic England myself this could be an option and so the planning application could be withdrawn whilst this option is explored.”

However, officers in attendance at the meeting insisted that any attempt to delist the wall would likely be unsuccessful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lora Lawman (Con) suggested a root barrier that could be used to divert the tree’s roots to ensure it does not affect the rebuilding of the wall, but due to the elevated ground on one side of the wall, it is not feasible.

In response to this, landscape officer Felicity Webber said: “If a root barrier was constructed it would be cutting through major root material and damaging the tree.”

An officer in attendance suggested a magnolia tree of around four feet in length was considered as a replacement because ‘it won’t get too big and is an attractive tree.’

A spokesman for Earls Barton Parish Council, who objected to the application, talked in support of keeping the tree by saying: “It is an integral part of the street scene in this part of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maintenance repairs could have prevented the wall from being rebuilt.”

They also noted that the parish council has its reservations about the proposed magnolia, insisting it is not a ‘sufficient replacement.’

A point made in the application from the NNC senior built heritage advisor said: “As listed structures, the walls undoubtedly make a positive contribution to the Earls Barton Conservation Area, and so any proposals to conceal them from view (wholly or partially) would fail to preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

In response, Sue Payne said: "Built Heritage’s advice is that a new retaining wall would ‘fail to protect the character and appearance of the conservation area’ is questionable considering the unsightly 1970s flats that are now visible as a result of the felling of trees last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his closing thoughts, Cllr Philip Irwin (Con) said: “Nothing plausible has been put forward to save both the tree and the wall, so one has to go.”

Cllr Scott Brown admitted that it was a ‘tricky one’, as he mentioned his residence in the village as well as memories that will ‘forever’ remain ‘close to [his] heart’.

Cllr Brown also noted and commended Greatwell Homes’ attempts to find ways to preserve the tree, but the nature of the retaining wall (that separates two pieces of land that have different ground levels) means that it was unable to find a way to preserve both it and the wall that sits fewer than three metres from the horse chestnut.

As the meeting came to a close, Sue Payne expressed her disappointment that the potential delisting of the wall was not explored further, fighting back tears as she left Swanspool House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Payne, Sue’s sister, said: “They’ve [NNC] allowed the wall to go to rack and ruin.

"They have been in a position to do something for years.”