Relaunch of weekly warm room at Rushden Hall hopes to provide a comfortable space for town's residents this winter
The warm room at Rushden Hall was launched in 2022 following a growing trend in local communities across the UK, and will take place on Friday afternoons from 1.30pm until 3.30pm until further notice, courtesy of Friends of Rushden Hall Community Group.
A spokesman said: “Each Friday afternoon, we offer a relaxed environment with activities like bingo, board games, and complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits. The Rushden Yarn Bombers also meet regularly to discuss their ongoing projects – new members are always welcome.
"We look forward to seeing you there.”
The Rushden warm room is part of the Warm Welcome initiative, a nationwide campaign which started as a crisis response to keep people warm through the winter, and has allowed people to find a consistent means of socialising, combatting social isolation while also providing a temporary relief from rising energy costs.
Warm Welcome reports that its spaces hosted two million visits across 4,000 locations, and that on average, Warm Welcome Spaces hosted more than 120,000 visitors every week.
