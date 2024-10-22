Relaunch of weekly warm room at Rushden Hall hopes to provide a comfortable space for town's residents this winter

By William Carter
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rushden Hall has resumed its weekly warm room every Friday afternoon, giving local people the opportunity to keep cosy while socialising, playing games and enjoying complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits.

The warm room at Rushden Hall was launched in 2022 following a growing trend in local communities across the UK, and will take place on Friday afternoons from 1.30pm until 3.30pm until further notice, courtesy of Friends of Rushden Hall Community Group.

A spokesman said: “Each Friday afternoon, we offer a relaxed environment with activities like bingo, board games, and complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits. The Rushden Yarn Bombers also meet regularly to discuss their ongoing projects – new members are always welcome.

"We look forward to seeing you there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The warm room in Rushden Hall has been well received by attendees in recent yearsThe warm room in Rushden Hall has been well received by attendees in recent years
The warm room in Rushden Hall has been well received by attendees in recent years

The Rushden warm room is part of the Warm Welcome initiative, a nationwide campaign which started as a crisis response to keep people warm through the winter, and has allowed people to find a consistent means of socialising, combatting social isolation while also providing a temporary relief from rising energy costs.

Warm Welcome reports that its spaces hosted two million visits across 4,000 locations, and that on average, Warm Welcome Spaces hosted more than 120,000 visitors every week.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice