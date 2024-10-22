Relaunch of weekly warm room at Rushden Hall hopes to provide a comfortable space for town's residents this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rushden Hall has resumed its weekly warm room every Friday afternoon, giving local people the opportunity to keep cosy while socialising, playing games and enjoying complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warm room at Rushden Hall was launched in 2022 following a growing trend in local communities across the UK, and will take place on Friday afternoons from 1.30pm until 3.30pm until further notice, courtesy of Friends of Rushden Hall Community Group.

A spokesman said: “Each Friday afternoon, we offer a relaxed environment with activities like bingo, board games, and complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits. The Rushden Yarn Bombers also meet regularly to discuss their ongoing projects – new members are always welcome.

"We look forward to seeing you there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warm room in Rushden Hall has been well received by attendees in recent years

The Rushden warm room is part of the Warm Welcome initiative, a nationwide campaign which started as a crisis response to keep people warm through the winter, and has allowed people to find a consistent means of socialising, combatting social isolation while also providing a temporary relief from rising energy costs.

Warm Welcome reports that its spaces hosted two million visits across 4,000 locations, and that on average, Warm Welcome Spaces hosted more than 120,000 visitors every week.