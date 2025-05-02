Reform set to storm to victory with half the votes counted in North Northamptonshire - as Labour face annihilation
A former Tory stronghold, the Conservatives previously held 50 seats on the council.
But Reform have already won 21 of the 68 seats.
The Conservatives have just 4 seats and the Labour party are facing total collapse with just two of the seats counted so far.
But the Greens are having a more positive night, with four of the 34 seats counted so far going to them.
Reform had just four councillors before tonight. But now it looks like their leader Martin Griffiths, himself a former Conservative leader of Wellingborough Council who was unceremoniously dumped by the Tories four years ago, might be making a momentous political comeback.
He told this newspaper: “I’m feeling delighted. It’s been a long couple of days but I’m absolutely delighted.”
The Higham ward, which has two available seats, will be fought at a later date after the death of a candidate.
