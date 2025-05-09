Reform formally announce leadership team on North Northamptonshire Council
Nigel Farage’s party this afternoon confirmed that the former Conservative leader at Wellingborough Council, Martin Griffiths, will head up the group. His number two will be Eddie McDonald.
Because the group is now the biggest party in the council, it means Cllr Griffiths will become leader of the council at the first full meeting of the authority later on May 22.
Cllr Griffiths (Croyland and Swanspool) was born in Ashton, near Roade, and grew up in Northampton, moving to the Wellingborough area in his 40s.
He spent 25 years working in banking and 12 years in the food industry. He was leader of Wellingborough Borough Council before becoming an independent on North Northamptonshire Council.
His deputy is Eddie McDonald (Gretton and Weldon) who was a Northamptonshire Police officer for 30 years.
Reform UK won 39 out of 66 seats on North Northamptonshire Council in the recent local election, securing an overall majority and entering into administration on the authority for the first time.
Cllr Griffiths said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on North Northamptonshire Council.
“We have an incredible team of councillors with professional experience from all walks of life. It’s the most experienced team I’ve ever worked with in my time in local government and I am excited by what we can deliver for local people.
“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we now have full control of both Northamptonshire councils. The people of this county have given us a clear mandate for serious change and we fully intend to deliver that.”
The other party leaders will be: Conservative, Helen Harrison; Green, Emily Fedorowycz; Labour, Mark Pengelly. The independent and Liberal Democrat soloists have joined together to form a group called the Communities Alliance, which will be headed-up by Independent Jim Hakewill.
