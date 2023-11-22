News you can trust since 1897
Record your Wicksteed Park memories for oral history project to tell story of much-loved Kettering attraction

Wicksteed Park’s ‘shout out’ for history memories
By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 16:27 GMT
People’s memories of Wicksteed Park will be recorded and stored for posterity thanks to a new project being organised to archive the popular venue’s history.

Wicksteed Park’s Community and Heritage Team has invited local people to share their memories of the Kettering park as part of a major new oral history project.

The project aims to collect 60 recorded stories about all aspects of Wicksteed Park and the part it has played in people's lives – either as a place to visit and play, or as place to work or volunteer.

Wicksteed Park Water Chute 1991/National WorldWicksteed Park Water Chute 1991/National World
Wicksteed Park Water Chute 1991/National World

Once complete, all the collected oral histories will become part of the Wicksteed Park archive and be stitched together to form a legacy soundscape.

Connor McIntyre, the park’s community and heritage coordinator, said: “The goal is to collect all the oral histories by the end of April next year. We’re making really good progress and we’re already more than halfway there, but we’d love to hear from more people willing to share their stories of Wicksteed Park with us.

“Any memory is valuable to the archive no matter how big or small and the recordings can be as short or as long as you want. Some people give short 30 second snippets, others have enjoyed sitting and chatting for 20 minutes or more.”

Wicksteed Park 'The Wall of Death'/National WorldWicksteed Park 'The Wall of Death'/National World
Wicksteed Park 'The Wall of Death'/National World
People can either meet with the community and heritage team to record in person, or they can record it themselves and send it in to the team.

The oral history project is part of the @Play project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, to encourage more people to learn about the heritage of the park and the continued importance and value of play for the local community.

Anyone who would like to record their own oral history to send in, will be sent a variety of suggested prompts to help get them started such as: ‘When did you first visit Wicksteed Park?’ or ‘What memory sticks out the most to you about Wicksteed Park?’.

Kettering's Wicksteed Park in the 1950sKettering's Wicksteed Park in the 1950s
Kettering's Wicksteed Park in the 1950s

Send your sound files to [email protected] or for more information how to get involved with the project visit wicksteedpark.org or pop into Wicksteed Park, Barton Road, Kettering, NN15 6NJ or call 01536 512475.

