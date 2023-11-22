Christmas craft and gift market taking place at Wicksteed Park this weekend

There will be more than 70 stalls on offer

Wicksteed Park

More than 70 stalls selling Christmas crafts, gifts and artisan food will be on offer at a special event at Wicksteed Park this weekend.

A Christmas craft and gift market is taking place at the Kettering attraction from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday (November 25) and 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday (November 26).

It’s run by Miranda Hetzel, from Ivy Cottage Events, who first started the market to raise funds for the air ambulance and the British Heart Foundation in memory of her husband Andy.

The event poster

He had a heart attack while doing the parkrun at Wicksteed Park in March 2018 and died seven weeks later. To date Miranda and her band of helpers, mostly family and friends, have donated more than £18,000.

Miranda said: "What might have been a one-off event in memory of my late husband seems to have become an annual one!

“Me and my family run this together with friends to support local businesses and encourage people to shop local whilst also raising funds for charity. This year we have eight stalls run by amazing people raising money for their chosen charities and each one gets a 6ft stall for free.

“We charge £3 entry per adult on the door of the pavilion and donate 50 per cent of this to the British Heart Foundation and the local air ambulance.

“Altogether we have over 70 stalls of amazing crafts, gifts and artisan food – Christmas shopping wrapped up!”