Rebooted award-winning Totectors brand caps successful year with AFC Rushden & Diamonds sponsorship deal

Plans are afoot for a famous Northamptonshire brand to expand its business – and get behind one of the county’s top non-league football teams.

Following last year’s successful relaunch of iconic Totectors brand, the team behind the reboot is looking to lend their support to AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning footwear firm, owned by International Brands Group, is set to sponsor the struggling Southern League Premier Central team’s 1,000-seater community stand.

Totectors has signed a sponsorship deal with AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Rhys Elavia, sales manager for Totectors, said: “I’ve just confirmed to AFC Rushden & Diamonds that we will take the main stand sponsorship and the boards for the remainder of the season.

"The Totectors relaunch has been extremely successful. Our new showroom in Raunds has just been completed and the design team are looking to expand the Totectors product portfolio next year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Usher, AFC Rushden & Diamonds chairman, said: “It’s great that a local company has come forward to sponsor AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Any local business that wants to join us will be welcomed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Nunn

This year International Brand Group was highly recommended for its Totectors Denton safety trainer at the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW) awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Elavia said: “Since then another major retailer has now come on board to support the relaunch of this iconic Northamptonshire brand.

"I would personally like to thank Travis Perkins, Toolstation, Rexel UK, but most importantly the wearers for supporting us and joining the Totectors Journey. I truly believe 2023 promises to be just as busy for Totectors.”