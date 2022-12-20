New AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn

Nunn takes over a Hayden Road outfit that sits rock-bottom of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central table, and a whopping nine points from safety with half the season played.

Diamonds now have had as many managers this season as they have had league wins, with Nunn becoming boss number three after Andy Burgess and Richard Maxwell, who was sacked last month.

Nunn has taken the step up from Central Division mid-table outfit Kempston Rovers to slip into the top job at Diamonds, and knows he faces a huge task in ensuring he is not immediately back managing against his former club next season.

To ensure that doesn't happen he has to dramatically turn round Diamonds' fortunes, and although the former Biggleswade Town boss knows that won't be easy, he is going to give it a good go.

And he believes the starting point for that to happen will be to 'bring the club back together', and he and the team then have to 'beg, steal and borrow every point we can'.

“I am delighted to be here," said Nunn.

"I was really enjoying it at Kempston, and there’s some really great people there, but speaking to new board at Rushden I really like them. They’re really positive.

"We know there’s big challenges ahead, and we’re focused on bringing the club back together.

"The players, the supporters and the board, and moving forward as one, and if we can do that, we’ll do well.

"We want to make sure that everybody who comes into the club, they work hard, and we’re looking to beg, steal and borrow every point we can between now and the end of the season."

