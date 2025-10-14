A developer will take plans for a retirement flats complex in Raunds to appeal after no decision on the project was issued by the council.

In October 2021, Mr Dipak Patel put forward proposals to turn green space within the grounds of Evergreen Care Home (formerly Darsdale Residential Home), in Chelveston Road, into accommodation for over 55s.

The land is bounded by a new residential development by Taylor Wimpey to the south and west of the site.

The project could have seen 36 retirement living apartments built across a three-storey building, along with a communal lounge, reception area, and bin and cycle stores incorporated.

Plans for the development. Credit: Mr Dipak Patel/ HH Architecture Ltd

Developers said the planned retirement complex would result in ‘high quality apartments for the over 55s, which will provide a good living environment for all residents’, as well as helping to ‘create an inclusive and sustainable community for the future.’

According to the plans, it would also offer 36 parking spaces and an extra seven visitor spaces.

‘A constant source of stress’

Some objections received from neighbouring properties at the time raised concerns with the scale of the complex overlooking nearby homes and the removal of amenity space for residents of the existing care home.

The retirement living complex would be located within green space next to an existing Raunds care home, off Chelveston Road. Credit: Google Maps

One resident expressed ‘deep concern’ regarding the planning application and the length of time it had been hanging over them.

They said: “The uncertainty surrounding this application has significantly impacted my mental health. The potential implications for my property value and the overall quality of life in the neighbourhood have created a constant source of stress.

“I kindly request that you review my concerns and take appropriate action as to when a decision will likely be made or communicate more clearly the progress of this.”

According to correspondence documents submitted on NNC’s planning portal, issues were first raised by the flood authority in 2022 that insufficient information had been provided on surface water drainage.

This was rectified in early 2024, however further concerns were raised by the local authority in March 2025 surrounding tree preservation and requests were made for more information to properly assess the project.

In April 2025, the applicant gave notice to the government’s planning inspectorate that it would take the case to appeal over NNC’s non-determination.

The inspector will review the retirement homes plans through written representations from all parties.

Comments from all interested parties are due at the end of this month on October 27.

No decision date has been disclosed as of yet.