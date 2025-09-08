Raunds church to chime again as mayor presents cheque to St Peter’s to fix clock
Raunds town mayor, Richard Levell, presented a cheque for £1000 to St Peter’s Church to help repair its mechanical clock.
The cheque, presented on August 28, was used towards the costs of repairing the mechanical clock, meaning that it will be silent no longer.
Speaking about the grant, the mayor said: "I think many residents have missed hearing the clock chime every quarter of an hour while it has been silent, so I am very pleased that Raunds Town Council has, through its grants programme, been able to assist in repairing it so that we all can hear it chime again.
St Peter’s in Church Street, Raunds, is a Grade I listed building, and has origins dating back to the 12th century.