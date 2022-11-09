As the festive season rolls round once again, Raunds Town Council is promoting some upcoming events that will follow the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

The lights will be unveiled on Sunday, November 27 on the Town Square, taking place from 2pm until 6.30pm. Alongside the reveal of the decorations will be live music from an Ed Sheeran tribute act, craft and food stalls, a petting farm, and fair rides. Entertainment will begin at 3pm, with the lights being turned on three hours later.

Also beginning on November 27 is the town’s Christmas bauble trail, which will give residents the opportunity to collect stamps from participating stores along Raunds Brook Street and High Street to have the chance to win a prize until the trail ends on December 20.

The Christmas lights will be switched on this November

Activities stretch long into December, too, with a coffee afternoon/wreath making workshop taking place on December 7 at Saxon Hall as well as a family carol service a week later and Santa’s grotto beginning December 16. The carol service will be performed by local schools and held by Raunds town mayor Richard Levell, and Santa’s grotto will stretch until December 19, also taking place at Saxon Hall in Thorpe Street.

In the meantime, Raunds Town Council in association with the Royal British Legion are hosting a Remembrance service at St Peter’s Church, which will take place on November 13 beginning at 2.20pm.

More information on events this Christmas can be found on the Raunds Town Council website via https://www.raunds-tc.gov.uk/local-events.html

