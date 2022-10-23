Remembrance Day will be marked with a series of services across the north of the county.

Remembrance Sunday falls on November 13 this year and people will be gathering to honour those who fell in the First World War, as well as the battles and conflicts thereafter.

Wellingborough’s event will be held by the town council at Broad Green Memorial at 11am on Sunday, November 13.

Remembrance Day events are taking place across North Northants

The service is supported by the Wellingborough branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and All Hallows Church.

Rushden Town Council supported by Rushden’s RBL is having a Remembrance Day service with a small parade that will take place at Rushden War Memorial on Sunday, November 13.

The parade will start at 10.15am outside Rushden Hall in Hall Park, finishing at the War Memorial where a service will be held along with the laying of wreaths and a two-minute silence at 11am.

The Salvation Army and Wollaston churches are in the process of finalising the details, but people will congregate at the Dr Martens car park in High Street, with a service taking place on the morning of November 13.

Rushden War Memorial

In Raunds, a procession will gather at the Town Hall at 2.20pm and a service at Raunds War Memorial in the grounds of St Peter’s Church is expected to take place at 3pm.

Refreshments will be available at Saxon Hall after the service for attendees.

Higham Ferrers will host a short congregation of remembrance on Sunday, November 13 at 10.50am at the War Memorial in Market Square.

Kettering Town Council and Kettering’s RBL will be holding two events on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

On Friday, November 11 at 11am there will be an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, Sheep Street.

People will be able to pay their respects with a short service and wreath laying.

On Sunday, November 13 there is a longer Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service of Remembrance, starting at 2pm in the Market Place and ending at the War Memorial.

The Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, along with Kettering mayor Keli Watts and other civic dignitaries will inspect the troops in the Market Place.

At 2.30pm dignitaries and troops will then parade to the War Memorial for the Service of Remembrance where the Lord Lieutenant will lay the first wreath, followed by the mayor.

Kettering mayor Cllr Keli Watts said: “I am proud that we are commemorating Remembrance Day in Kettering and I would like to invite residents to join us for both these events.

“We owe those who have fought for their country a debt of gratitude and it is so important to honour them in this way.”

The service will be led by The Revd Jane Burns, deputy chaplain to the Kettering branch of the Royal British Legion.

A cadet from 1101 Squadron ATC will play the last post with the bugle used by 617 Squadron RAF for more than 200 repatriation flights from Afghanistan.

Road closures will be in place for the duration of the parade, from the junction of Sheep Street and Bowling Green Road up to the top of Market Street.