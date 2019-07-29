Railway north of Corby floods again

A piece of track which flooded north of Corby, causing two trains to be trapped and leaving hundreds stranded, is under water again.

Flooding just last month caused a landslip near the Pen Green balancing lakes after the bank at the side of the northbound track collapsed, covering the line and leaving a train needing to come to a halt.

Thankfully nobody was injured and passengers were moved on to a second train - but then that got blocked by flood water on the line close to Stephenson Way.

It meant up to 400 passengers were stuck with some sitting on the train for seven hours before being rescued.

A Government investigation into the incident has since been launched.

But after some heavy rain over the past few days the line has flooded again.

Two East Midlands Trains services this morning (Monday) had to be diverted away from the flooded section.

The 0603 Melton Mowbray to London St Pancras had to start at Corby and did not call at Melton Mowbray or Oakham.

The closure meant the 0926 Corby to Derby did not call at Oakham or Melton Mowbray.

Work has been carried out since last month's flood to clear the area but it's understood sluice gates - which control water flow - are blocked.

Corby councillor Mark Pengelly, who lives near the railway line, urged the relevant bodies and agencies to meet and discuss how to fix the issue.

He said: "It's disappointing that this has happened again.

"After all the work was done to clear the brooks there still seems to be a problem that needs to be sorted out urgently."

The Government's Rail Accident Investigation Branch investigation into last month's flooding will be published at its conclusion.