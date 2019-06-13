Corby landslip: Live from the scene

A railway bank has collapsed into the side of a train after heavy rainfall in Corby this afternoon.

Dozens of Network Rail contractors are currently on the scene close to the Pen Green balancing lakes after the bank at the side of the northbound track collapsed, covering the line.

The bank collapsed into the side of this train. There is still flooding on the line.

The northbound train then ran into the mud at about 4pm, which stopped it in its tracks and the ground continued to fall away, meaning the train could not be moved.

There is also deep flooding on the track, making it impossible for any trains to pass.

Two Midland Mainline trains - one northbound and one southbound - are stuck on the track behind Baileys skip hire. It is thought that the trains had already been diverted along the Corby line after flooding elsewhere.

Around 400 passengers are now believed to have been walked north up the track and taken away by bus.

A picture of the stranded train taken by passenger Will Hargrave.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

A source on the scene said that the Pen Green balancing lakes had flooded during today’s heavy rainfall, leaving the pedestrian track with two feet of water which had then gushed down the backside.

Engineers are now attempting to clear floodwater and dig out the train that was hit by the bank.

8.30pm update: Engineers on the scene say that water levels from the flooding that caused the landslip have dropped by about 2ft since 4pm. It is drizzling in Corby but they are hoping that heavy rainfall holds off so they can release the train from the mud.

There is still a heavy Network Rail presence on the scene

READ MORE: 400 rail passengers stranded in Corby after landslip