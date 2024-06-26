Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Locals to Rushden will have the opportunity to see the world famous Red Arrows in flight on Saturday, June 29, as Armed Forces Day is celebrated in Northamptonshire.

Last seen in the county at Sywell Air Show on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, the Red Arrows are making a return trip this weekend, and can be spotted flying over Rushden at 12.57 on Saturday, June 29 on their way to the Shuttleworth Festival of Flight.

The Red Arrows are the Royal Air Force’s acrobatics team ‘representing the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force’, and have been displaying since 1965.

Their presence will mark the beginning of the parade in Rushden, which starts at Alfred Lord Tennyson School and will culminate at the Station and Goods Shed, where there will be local craft and charity stalls, as well as train rides, tea and coffee, and a bar.

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over the skies of Rushden on Saturday, June 29 at 12.57pm

Then, in the evening, there will be a dance from 7.30pm until 11pm, with music from Neil Richardson and Blitz Dancers.

The daytime celebrations are free to attend, however the evening is a ticketed event and costs £10, which can be booked online here.

Armed Forces Day takes place on the last Saturday each June where people celebrate those in the armed forces. It is the culmination of Armed Forces Week, which began on Monday (June 24).

James Saunders Watson, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, said: "The week surrounding Armed Forces Day on 29 June is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces family.

The parade in Rushden begins at 1pm, moments after the Red Arrows fly past

“From currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets. Reserves Day on 26 June also provides an opportunity for us all to recognise our Reserve Forces.

"We should be proud to support our armed forces, and it is a time when the nation unites to honour the selfless service of the entire armed forces family.”

Elsewhere in the county, Kettering will be marking the day in the Market Place with The Summer Saturday on June 29, an event which will feature music from vintage band Bread 'n' Dripping, as well as a 1940s-themed performance from Kettering's MaSh Dance.

Cllr Craig Skinner, mayor of Kettering, said: "As a Royal Air Force veteran this event is particularly important to me. It means a lot to be able to remember our past and the contribution our armed forces make internationally and locally, and to celebrate that for Armed Forces Day. I am really glad that our cadets will also be present, as they represent the future of our armed forces.