Take a look at 25 incredible photos from a major air show near Northampton – including the world famous Red Arrows.

Hundreds of plane enthusiasts flocked to the Sywell Air Show 2024, which took place over the weekend (Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25).
The air show included a wide range of aircraft, from multiple Spitfires and solo aerobatic displays to the UK debut of a dramatic wing-walking act and much more.
One of the highlights was a rare Boeing 727-200 airliner, which thrilled the crowds with its impressive presence and manoeuvres at Sywell Aerodrome.
The air show lineup featured a mix of home-based and historic aircraft from across the UK and Europe, culminating in a thrilling display by the world-famous Red Arrows from the Royal Air Force on Sunday.
Click through our gallery to see all the weekend's action.
