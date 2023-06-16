The Queensway Festival is making a return on Saturday, June 17, featuring live music, stalls and plenty of food options including a BBQ and cream teas.

Making the most of the recent sunny weather, the festival celebrations will be held in the gardens of St Mark’s Church in Queensway, Wellingborough.

Deana Sutherland of St Mark’s Church said: “We are an inclusive church, which means it doesn't matter what kind of background you are from, you will be welcomed with open arms at St Mark’s Church.

“By having the festival, not only can we help support local businesses, we can raise funds for the church and spread positivity.

"It's a celebration to bring the community together as a whole.”

The fun begins at 2pm, with the festival being formally opened by Wellingborough’s new mayor, Cllr Valerie Anslow.

The live music will come to a close at 9pm.

Adults will be granted admission for £1, and children free of charge. There will be plenty to keep the kids busy, as the festival will also include a bouncy castle and face painting, all while adults looking for a well-earned rest can enjoy the secret garden, which is set aside for relaxed contemplation.

Fr Ben Lewis, Vicar for St Mark’s Church, said: “The Queensway festival was once our church fete, but we six years ago embraced a direction of engaging, embracing and loving our community.