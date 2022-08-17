Public invited to give views on Corby Co-op plans today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The derelict Corby Co-op building

Members of the public can have their say on a major Corby town centre residential scheme at a public consultation today (Wednesday, August 17).

Glenrowan Homes, the new owners of the former Co-op site in Alexandra Road, are inviting locals along to the event at the former Connaughty Centre in Cottingham

Road.

The site was acquired by local developer MPB Structures earlier this year after lying empty for six years. The firm’s housing arm, Glenrowan, has big plans to build about 150 new homes there – the town centre’s biggest housing development for several decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be some commercial space on the ground floor units fronting Alexandra Road.

Following an exhibition last month, a second exhibition is being held tonight between 4pm and 7.30pm at The Living Centre. The firm says the exhibition will present the re-worked plans that take into account the feedback received to date.

The updated proposal, which features up to 150 new homes together with a ground-floor commercial area, will consist of one-and-two-bedroom flats and apartments.

The firm says it is ‘bringing forward its proposal as sensitively as possible to the surrounding community, while delivering the policy requirements stated within the Local Plan.’

For those unable to make the event, there are other ways to share your views. For more information visit the development website where further details about the proposal are available as well as an online feedback form. Alternatively, email [email protected], call Freephone 0800 056 7971, leaving a message or write to Freepost MPB.