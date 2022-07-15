First chance to see eight-storey flats plan for Corby Co-op redevelopment site

Plans for the Co-op site in Alexandra Road, Corby

Two public exhibitions will give people from Corby the chance to see plans for the former Co-op site in Alexandra Road.

The former supermarket was shuttered in 2016 and has since lain empty. Earlier this year it was bought by local firm MPB, who have a base in Crucible Road, and is expected to become a mixed-use site for up to 150 homes. Buildings will be their highest at the corner of Alexandra Road and Wood Street, where they will stand at eight storeys with retail units on the ground floor.

The site will be developed by Glenrowan Homes, MPB’s housing arm. Now local people have a chance to see the plans ahead of any planning application being submitted. Key stakeholders are being invited along to exhibitions during the forthcoming month.

The large Co-op site in Alexandra Road

The housing mix will be made up of mostly one-to-three-bedroom flats and apartments, as well as a small number of traditional three bed houses. There will also be open space for residents to use.

Parking will be at ground and ‘semi-basement’ level. The highest flats will be at the front of the site, with buildings stepping-down to three storeys at the boundary with existing homes Richmond Road.

The eyesore site could get a new lease of life

In a statement, Glenrowan Homes said their scheme will regenerate the derelict site and deliver a ‘positive change for Corby town centre, bringing in additional spend within the town and an increased footfall’.

Their statement went on: “Special care has been taken in the design to minimise the visual impact of the development on the adjacent homes on Richmond Road.

“Glenrowan Homes is keen to hear people’s views and welcomes feedback both in person and online.”

The exhibitions will take place at The Living Centre (the former Connaughty Centre) in Cottingham Road on:

- Wednesday 20 July from 4.00pm – 7.30 pm

- Wednesday 17 August from 4.00pm – 7.30pm

Feedback can also be provided by:

- Calling the Freephone number 0800 056 7971 and leaving a message

- Writing to Freepost MPB