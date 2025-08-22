Residents campaigning to stop a development of 58 houses on fields in Barton Seagrave will have their bid to have the land designated as a village green heard at a public inquiry.

Save Barton Seagrave’s Spinneys (SBSS) campaign group formed to fight plans by developer Manor Oak Homes that has been working with a consortium of more than a dozen owners of parcels of the 9.59 acre land off Barton Hill.

It was when Manor Oak Homes launched a consultation ahead of seeking planning permission in 2023 that residents were galvanised into seeking official village green status to protect the land from future development.

Villagers who enjoy birdwatching, walking and admiring the rural heart of Barton Seagrave or simply taking the air near the cricket pitch and church, applied to have the area designated as a village green.

Celebrating the refusal of planning permission John Hunter and Tina Murphy from SBBS in April 2025/National World

SBSS co-founder John Hunter, now a parish councillor, who is the named applicant in the case, said: “The land has been used for a long time for recreational use. This goes back years and years. You don’t have to have access into the land. You can be bird watching, meditating or ‘taking the air’. You don’t have to stand in the field to enjoy it."

Manor Oak Homes has opposed the designation as the land as a village green on together with Lyne Awbery, Richard Awbery, Sharon Giordano, Sandra Barrott, James Alexander Thomson, Alan Beddows, Ian Richard Walker, Michael John Smith, Shirley Dawn Smith, Francesco Giordano and Phoenix Executive Services Limited who jointly own the application site as well as Alistair Brodie of Bletsoes Chartered Surveyors.

Campaigners have used legislation brought in under David Cameron’s Conservative government – The Growth and Infrastructure Act 2013 – to empower local communities to protect green spaces of ‘local importance’ without the need to meet strict statutory criteria.

Manor Oak Homes applied to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) for outline planning permission to build a housing estate off Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, on open land next to the village cricket club/National World

Sites may be designated for a variety of reasons, including their setting, nature conservation benefits, or their quietness.

But in the Act The Local Green Space designation states: “Consideration within the local planning process will ensure that the new designation will complement and not undermine investment in homes, jobs and other essential services.”

SBSS mustered 1,100 objections that were submitted against the development plan on the ‘green wedge’.

Planning permission was refused by NNC for development of houses on the land bordering the Wicksteed Park conservation area overlooking St Botolph’s Church, near to an area of woodland spinney used by locals.

Vehicular access would have been via a new road off Barton Road, adjacent to the entrance to the cricket ground and would have required the demolition of a large family home.

There are now two legal battles being fought over the land with a planning appeal due to be heard through a planning inquiry, however a start date for the event has not yet been arranged.

Objectors and any other witnesses have until 4pm on Tuesday, August 26 to apply to the inquiry to speak.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) as the Registration Authority were to have publicised the inquiry ‘no later than Tuesday, August 19 2025’ by placing an advertisement in at least one local newspaper circulating in the area of the application land. The advert appeared in the Northants Telegraph on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The inquiry should also be publicised on NNC’s website, on notices in ‘conspicuous positions’ on or near the application land as well as to others the authority considers ‘likely to be affected by the application’.

After hearing the evidence at the inquiry, independent inspector, Mr Edwin Simpson, will produce a written report of the decision.

Click here for further information about the inquiry and the notice for registration of land as a town or village green - land off Barton Road, Barton Seagrave.