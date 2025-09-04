£1.8 million for eight electric buses in Kettering and Corby as council looks towards ‘sustainable and forward-thinking’ future

North Northants Council is set to approve the allocation of £1.8 million of government funding to introduce eight electric buses on several routes in north Northamptonshire.

If a report is approved by the Executive at a meeting on September 9, new zero-emission buses will operate on Stagecoach services 17,18 and 19 connecting Hanwood Park, Kettering, Rothwell and Desborough with extensions to Corby and Market Harborough.

The council has been awarded £2.5 million of by the Department for Transport, and will look to spend 75 percent of the cash to bring in electric buses on a ‘priority route’ as well as for depot charging infrastructure.

Cllr Chris McGiffen, the council’s executive member for highways and travel, said: “As a council, we’re committed to improving our public transport network to benefit residents in north Northamptonshire, which this scheme should do.

If approved, the new electric buses will be in operation by Autumn 2026

"On a practical level, this route has been chosen due to it being within the range of current battery technology and requires sufficient vehicles to justify the investment.”

Stagecoach would then contribute the remaining 25 percent and the equivalent cost of diesel buses.

Should the report be approved at the meeting on Tuesday, the council anticipates the new electric buses would be in operation by Autumn 2026.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of the council, added: “This report is a prime example of how we intend to move forward with our Carbon Management Plan - we’re not stopping activity, we’re looking at whether the activity is essential and provides cost or clear benefits.

“In this instance, we’re proposing using funding available to the council from the Department for Transport to switch to an electric fleet on a vital and important bus route.

“This also aligns with our Big50 vision which see us rethinking how services are delivered to shape a future that is sustainable and forward-thinking.”

North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive will meet on Tuesday 9 September at 10am at the Corby Cube and the papers are now available online. The meeting will be live streamed on the council’s YouTube channel.