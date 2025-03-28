‘Proud’ Rushden community centre given prestigious King's Award for Voluntary Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lord Lieutenant, James Saunders Watson, was on hand to present the King's Award for Voluntary Service to Rush 2The Den, recognising the centre’s voluntary contributions to the local community.

Rush 2The Den is a community group and local hub made up entirely of volunteers, with a range of youth clubs and social services to help develop young people’s skills and broaden their horizons with regular sessions, workshops and clubs.

The hub consists of almost 50 volunteers who give up their time to make a positive difference in the Rushden community, and now has been recognised by the King for the work they do.

Nina ‘River’ Robinson is the founder of Rush 2The Den and remains one of its key figures.

She said: “I’m so, so proud of our volunteers, we’ve got amazing volunteers, we really have.

"Everybody gets on so fantastically and works so well as a team, we’re just one happy family. We all support each other.

“They are absolutely amazing, every single one of them.

"This is such an affirmation for our volunteers that they have been recognised in such an amazing way. To have the King sign a certificate and have the award given to them is just mind-blowing.”

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) is the highest award given to organisations across the UK, and the equivalent of an MBE for volunteer groups, awarded for life.

Groups who have been given the prestigious accolade receive a crystal award and a certificate bearing His Majesty’s signature, both presented by the Lord Lieutenant, and are also able to use the KAVS emblem.

Rush 2The Den started in summer 2014 and now in 2025 supports more than 6,300 people with services ranging from ‘Tots and Adults’ from Mondays to Fridays, Dad’s Stay and Play on the first Saturday of the month, and ‘parents helping parents’ with a regular Swap Shop, designed to allow parents to exchange clothing, shoes, books and toys with others at no cost.

The future looks bright for the community hub, as fundraising is under way to provide upstairs rooms and secondary hall, increasing the space to allow more people to benefit from the organisation’s charitable deeds.

On this, Nina added: “We are hoping it does open up more doors, it’s a huge undertaking, and we’re hoping that the KAVS does give us a little more of an opportunity to have key sponsors and supporters for our fundraising.”

The online GoFundMe can be found here.