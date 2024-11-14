Proud moment for Woodford's David as he receives British Empire Medal for his fundraising efforts
The green-fingered man from Woodford, near Kettering, started selling plants outside his home in the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and has gone on to raise more than £34,000 after the charity scheme blossomed.
His charitable efforts haven’t gone unnoticed and he was named in the 2024 King’s birthday honours lists to receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Woodford and charitable fundraising for the NHS.
The presentation recently took place in Northampton with David receiving his award from the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson.
Describing the occasion which he attended with wife Hilary Jane, David said: “It was a very proud moment for my family and friends.”
David, a former NHS worker, has multiple sclerosis and tends to plants to keep himself active.
His fundraising began in April 2020 with a daily stall outside his home and he initially hoped it would bring in £2,500 for NHS Charities Together, but soon smashed his target.
Four years later he’s still going strong, offering flowers, vegetables, bulbs and more as well as entertaining his social media followers with live broadcasts, TikTok videos, photo challenges and providing tips and advice.
He’s also been named as both a Rose of Northamptonshire and the East Midlands neighbour of the year.
After smashing the original target, David has since increased his target to £50,000 and his fundraising currently stands at £34,461.
To donate to David’s fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davidsgrowingplantsforthenhs.
