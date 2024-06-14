Pride for Woodford's David as he's honoured by King for plant sales NHS fundraising efforts
David Woods began selling plants outside his home in the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and has raised more than £30,000 after the charity scheme blossomed.
Now he’s one of more than 40 East Midlands residents to be named in the 2024 King’s birthday honours lists after being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).
David, 66, said: "It’s just an honour to receive something like this. At the end of the day all I wanted to do was grow plants.”
The former NHS worker has multiple sclerosis and tends to plants to keep himself active.
His fundraising began in April 2020 with a daily stall outside his Thrapston Road home and he initially hoped it would bring in £2,500 for NHS Charities Together, but soon smashed his target.
Four years later he’s still going strong, offering flowers, vegetables, bulbs and more as well as entertaining his social media followers with live broadcasts, TikTok videos, photo challenges and providing tips and advice.
He’s also been named as both a Rose of Northamptonshire and the East Midlands neighbour of the year – but had no idea he was up for a BEM and does not know who nominated him.
David said: “I got a letter in the post last month and had to read it a few times to take it all in – it was just incredible.”
As of Thursday the total raised by David was £31,483.99 and he has no plans to stop, now increasing his target to £50,000.
He had been sworn to secrecy about his BEM – telling his wife but not even letting his sister in on the news.
David said the award – for services to the community in Woodford and charitable fundraising for the NHS – was the ‘icing on the cake’ after his hard work.
He said: "I’m really proud and a bit overwhelmed to be honest when I think about it.
"I learnt how to garden from my father and my father’s mother and I just think how proud they would be.”
To donate to David’s fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davidsgrowingplantsforthenhs.