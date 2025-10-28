'Prolific' Rushden thief stole groceries from same Northamptonshire Co-op 19 times

John Joseph Hinchon will serve a total of 76 weeks in prison after being caught yet again stealing from a shop in Rushden.

On September 25, Hinchon pleaded guilty to 19 charges of thefts from a shop which prompted magistrates to activate his suspended sentence.

Between July 4 and September 10 this year, he stole items including coffee, meat, cheese, and laundry products from the Co-op in Grangeway, Rushden to fund his drug addiction.

Hinchon, 40 and of no fixed address, had been sentenced earlier this year to a 36-week sentence – suspended for 18 months – in relation to 16 offences, including 11 thefts from shop, the possession of a pocket knife in a public place and an assault, between February 29 and August 11 last year.

The most recent spate of thefts from the Co-op has activated his suspended sentence, meaning he will now serve a total of 76 weeks in prison.

East Northants neighbourhood policing officer, PC Greg Bennett, who led the investigation, said: “Sadly, John Hinchon is a persistent acquisitive crime offender who has caused untold stress and misery on the business community in Rushden to feed his drug addiction.

“We hope Hinchon will take advantage of his time in prison to get the help and support he needs with his addiction, while at the same time providing our local businesses with respite from his offending.

“Drug harm remains a priority for the force, and we will continue to work with businesses to ensure that persistent offenders are identified and brought to justice to help make our towns a better place to live and work for everyone.”

John Joseph Hinchon has been ordered to pay £1,457.50 in compensation, the total cost of all the items he stole from the Co-op over the three-month span.