Prizes up for grabs at Rushden Lakes every day this week

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 13th Aug 2024, 14:58 BST
Shoppers at Rushden Lakes have the chance to win prizes every day this week as part of its Ready, Set...WIN! challenge.

In celebration of the summer season, Rushden Lakes is giving away seven prize bundles this week.

To take part in the Ready, Set...WIN! challenge, shoppers must spend £120 or more across any of the stores, leisure or restaurants on the day you'd like to enter.

Keep your paper and digital receipts and then head to Customer Services to show your receipts to the receptionist – only receipts for that day will qualify.

Prizes are up for grabs at Rushden Lakes every day this week until SundayPrizes are up for grabs at Rushden Lakes every day this week until Sunday
Choose your code from the prize draw box and enter it onto the cabinet keypad, and if it opens the prizes are all yours.

Prizes can be won anytime during the day.

A Rushden Lakes spokesman said: "Prizes could include sports gear, games, vouchers for Decathlon, JD, Cineworld, FatFace and many more.”

For more details and terms and conditions, visit the Rushden Lakes website.

