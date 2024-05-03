Prime location Kettering Market Place restaurants up for rent with interesting price tag
Budding entrepreneurs can get themselves a slice of prime Kettering real estate as not one but two restaurants have been returned to the rental market.
Wildwood – in the former popular Mr Ray’s building – and Jurassic Grill, formerly Chimichangas, are being marketed by two companies on behalf of their clients.
Both two-storey properties have been fitted with commercial kitchens and have open-plan dining areas.
Wildwood’s parent company owners confirmed last month they would be shutting a number of sites after a profit warning.
Jurassic Grill closed its doors on the dinosaur-themed restaurant, which began in Kettering, owing more than £400,000 to the taxman.
Jurassic Alive Ltd, operators of the Jurassic Grill chain, began winding-up proceedings after staff at three of their restaurants were suddenly told they were closing on New Year’s Day in a message.
So how much will they cost?
The North Northants Council-owned former Jurassic Grill is on the market with Berrys for £3,000 per calendar month – working out at £36,000 a year.
Anyone wanting to rent the former Wildwood premises at 4-5 Market Place can expect to pay in the region of £40,000 a year.
As well as welcoming an eaterie, the council has said it would consider alternative uses for the Jurassic Grill premises including gym, leisure, beauty or retail.
The property has a ground floor 2,034 sq ft and a first floor of 1,777 sq ft including a covered balcony overlooking the Market Place.
Wildwood on the other side of the square provides a ground floor restaurant of 3,300 sq ft that can serve 100 covers – a large function room and further seating are based on the first floor across 2,700 sq ft.
Go to https://agg.uk.com/sites/default/files/2023-06/Wildwood%20sales%20particulars%20May%202023.pdf for details about the Wildwood property.
For Jurassic Grill go to https://www.onthemarket.com/details/14656928/?channel=commercial
