Prime location Kettering Market Place restaurants up for rent with interesting price tag

The restaurants are in the historic Market Place’s restaurant quarter
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd May 2024, 06:00 BST

Budding entrepreneurs can get themselves a slice of prime Kettering real estate as not one but two restaurants have been returned to the rental market.

Wildwood – in the former popular Mr Ray’s building – and Jurassic Grill, formerly Chimichangas, are being marketed by two companies on behalf of their clients.

Both two-storey properties have been fitted with commercial kitchens and have open-plan dining areas.

L-r Wildwood and Jurassic Grill in Kettering Market Place/National WorldL-r Wildwood and Jurassic Grill in Kettering Market Place/National World
L-r Wildwood and Jurassic Grill in Kettering Market Place/National World
Wildwood’s parent company owners confirmed last month they would be shutting a number of sites after a profit warning.

Jurassic Grill closed its doors on the dinosaur-themed restaurant, which began in Kettering, owing more than £400,000 to the taxman.

Jurassic Alive Ltd, operators of the Jurassic Grill chain, began winding-up proceedings after staff at three of their restaurants were suddenly told they were closing on New Year’s Day in a message.

So how much will they cost?

The North Northants Council-owned former Jurassic Grill is on the market with Berrys for £3,000 per calendar month – working out at £36,000 a year.

Anyone wanting to rent the former Wildwood premises at 4-5 Market Place can expect to pay in the region of £40,000 a year.

As well as welcoming an eaterie, the council has said it would consider alternative uses for the Jurassic Grill premises including gym, leisure, beauty or retail.

The property has a ground floor 2,034 sq ft and a first floor of 1,777 sq ft including a covered balcony overlooking the Market Place.

Wildwood on the other side of the square provides a ground floor restaurant of 3,300 sq ft that can serve 100 covers – a large function room and further seating are based on the first floor across 2,700 sq ft.

Go to https://agg.uk.com/sites/default/files/2023-06/Wildwood%20sales%20particulars%20May%202023.pdf for details about the Wildwood property.

For Jurassic Grill go to https://www.onthemarket.com/details/14656928/?channel=commercial

