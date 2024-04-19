Kettering Wildwood will definitely not reopen after company permanently shuts 14 sites

Wildwood, Kettering, still has notices in its window recruiting for staff. Image: National World

A pizza restaurant in Kettering’s market place will not reopen, its owners have confirmed.

Bosses warned two weeks ago that they would be shutting a number of sites after a profit warning.

Wildwood, which occupies a prime spot in Kettering town centre, has been closed since 2020. It had pledged to reopen in 2022, with the firm even going as far as recruiting staff, but it never resumed trading.

It’s believed parent company Tasty PLC had a long lease on the shop and had been looking to exit the contract. Now the company has said that Kettering is on its list of 14 permanent closures. The Market Harborough branch has also closed.

The restaurant at Rushden Lakes will remain open.

A company spokesman said: “We understand the impact of these difficult decisions and but unfortunately, they represent the steps needed to navigate a path through the challenges which are prevalent in our industry specifically, and the economy in general.”