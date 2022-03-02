Kettering restaurant finally set to reopen its doors
It's been shut for the past two years
A Kettering restaurant is finally set to reopen to diners, two years after it shut just before the first Covid-19 lockdown.
Like those around the country, Wildwood in Market Place was forced to close when restrictions to slow the spread of the virus were first introduced in March 2020.
While other restaurants welcomed visitors back when lockdown measures were eased, Wildwood in Kettering remained shut despite sister branches in nearby Market Harborough and Rushden Lakes reopening.
Chairs were left upside down for months and the firm's website marked the branch as 'temporarily closed'.
The pizza, pasta and burger chain stayed silent when the Northants Telegraph asked them whether they would ever reopen more than a year on, leading to questions over its future.
But now, two years after meals were last served there, signs have appeared in the window announcing they will soon be open again.
A reopening date is not yet known, but Wildwood are looking for new staff and have positions open for a general and assistant manager, supervisors, bar and front of house staff, a head chef and people to work in the kitchen team.
To apply for a job there, email [email protected]
The restaurant first opened in 2017, taking on the site of the much-loved former Mister Ray store which closed after 33 years of trading.