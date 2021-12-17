What does the future hold for closed Kettering restaurant?

Wildwood, Kettering

A restaurant chain is staying silent over whether its Kettering branch will ever reopen its doors.

Like others around the country, Wildwood in Market Place was forced to close at the start of the Covid-19 when the nation went into lockdown.

But more than 18 months later - and with Wildwood restaurants in nearby Market Harborough and Rushden Lakes since reopening - Kettering's branch remains shut.

Tables inside have been moved and chairs have been turned upside down.

But there is no sign of the restaurant, which serves pizza, pasta and burgers, preparing to trade again leading to questions about its future.

Wildwood's website currently has their Kettering branch marked as 'temporarily closed'.

The Northants Telegraph has made several attempts to contact Wildwood, asking them to confirm their plans for the restaurant and whether it will re-open.

Each time our request has fallen on deaf ears.

The restaurant opened in 2017, taking on the site of the much-loved former Mister Ray store which closed after 33 years of trading.