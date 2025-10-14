A new Kettering community space will be officially opened later this month when footballer-turned-manager Sean Dyche returns to his hometown to cut the ribbon at the Poppies Community Centre.

After 17 years of dedication from Lesley Thurland, and her late husband Kevin, volunteers and supporters will finally open the doors of the new centre in Britannia Road, Kettering.

Under the working name of Maplefields Community Centre, last year the project was boosted by a partnership with Kettering Town Football Club (KTFC).

Lesley carried on her tireless efforts after Kevin, a councillor, tragically died suddenly three years ago.

She said: “I’m so grateful that the football club has brought this dream to fruition. Wonderful words have been attributed to Kev being a community champion from his hard work as a local councillor.

"It’s three years in November that he died. There will be a plaque in the hall commemorating him and his legacy of years of work on this project.”

The 17-year project, saw the sports hall saved from demolition when the plot was sold for redevelopment.

Once occupied by an ‘open air school’, the site was renamed Orchard School and later Maplefields. It was demolished to make way for a housing development, leaving the school sports hall.

With the area’s strong historic links to Kettering Town FC, George Akhtar, chairman of Kettering Town FC got involved to ‘save and grow’ the community asset for future generations.

A spokesman for Poppies Community Centre said: “After 17 years of dedication from Lesley and Kev Thurland and their team of volunteers, and the lifeline provided by our club KTFC, we are super excited and proud to announce that we are finally ready to open the doors.

“Poppies Community Centre will be an asset to the community, a hub for clubs, gatherings, sport and recreation and a valuable income source for the club.

"Amazing work from all involved, we cannot thank you everybody enough, this moment is for you too.”

Kettering-born footballer and Premiership manager Sean Dyche will cut the ribbon at a ceremony on Sunday, October 26, at 1pm.

The 54-year-old former Watford, Burnley and Everton manager has been linked to the top job at Nottingham Forest amid rumours Ange Postecoglou might be out of the job at the City Ground.

Visitors can meet Mr Dyche, Mr Akhtar, Poppies players and staff on the opening day.

Lesley added: “I shall be forever grateful to all the local merchants and volunteers who have donated to the project. They all worked with me and kept the dream alive.

"We’ve had help from City Plumbing, Howdens and GTS.

“Thanks go to Bill Parker, Colin Webb, and Ash Davies. After Kev died I was determined to get this over the finishing line and so grateful that George could see the potential in a wonderful asset for our community.

"Having handed over the reins I am now looking forward to seeing it become a living testament to what local people can do with tenacity and hard work.”

The hall can be hired for ‘all occasions’ and boasts a state-of-the-art kitchen and brand new toilets, as well as on-site parking.

For all enquiries email [email protected].