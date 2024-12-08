Kettering Town FC partners with Maplefields Community Centre to secure future for project

A community centre project that had stalled has been brought back from the brink thanks to a new partnership with Kettering Town Football Club (KTFC).

Work to repurpose the former Maplefields School sports hall into a community centre has been planned for more than a decade but refurbishment plans were put on hold.

Now thanks to KTFC Community Trust and the directors of the club, plans have been revitalised with work on the Maplefields Community Centre project to begin soon.

Lesley Thurland, founder and director of the Maplefields Community Centre project, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have found a lasting solution for this brilliant community space.

"After many years of hard work, I can’t wait to see the centre being enjoyed by residents young and old. Thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen.”

It has taken 12 years, and many highs and lows, to reach the fulfilment of project.

A 17-year lease has been secured on the building to allow it to be used for community benefit.

The school that once occupied the site was one of the county’s ‘open air schools’ originally built to educate ‘infirm and sick’ children from the area. It was renamed Orchard School and later became Maplefields. It was demolished to make way for a housing development, leaving the school sports hall.

Britannia Road has strong links to the history of Kettering Town FC - with many Poppies supporters parking on the street, singing and chanting on their way to matches at Rockingham Road.

George Akhtar, chairman of Kettering Town FC said: “Our involvement with Kettering Town is based on being in the heart of the community and we are privileged to be able to work with both the Maplefields Community Centre Project and the KTFC Community Trust to save and grow this heritage community asset for future generations.”

A spokesman for Maplefields Community Centre Project said: “We would like to thank everyone who has offered to help in numerous way to keep our dreams alive - especially the founding members who had a vision of a community hub for all residents including Bill Parker, Kevin Thurland, Lesley Thurland, Ash Davies and Colin Webb.

"Thank you also to all the volunteers that have helped the project in one way or another over the years, alongside everyone that attended the various fund raising events we held.

“We would also like to thank the directors of KTFC, who will be investing in the renovation of this building working alongside the KTFC Community Trust to get the building in a position that the whole community can be proud of.

"This facility will boast a state-of-the-art kitchen, sports hall, classroom/office space and exciting outdoor areas at the front and back of the building.”

The building will now be refurbished for public use.

Project leaders have invited members of the public to get involved with the refurbishment.

The spokesman added: “We invite anyone that is able to volunteer their time including local tradespeople to please get in touch, alongside anyone that would like to hire or use this community space. Please contact us by emailing [email protected].”