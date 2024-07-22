Having a ball... new Kettering Town owner Nadim 'George' Akhtar is excited by the challenges that lay ahead at Latimer Park (Picture: Peter Short)

A little more than 10 weeks have passed since a new chapter in Kettering Town’s history began under Nadim Akhtar.

But with the new season fast approaching, our man Peter Short wanted to meet the new man in charge and ask why Kettering Town?…

There's a serene appearance to Kettering Town's current preparations for the up and coming season - with the European Championships taking away a lot of the scrutiny usually given by the famously eagle-eyed fanbase.

The Latimer Park pitch is looking as good as ever, player recruitment is positive with the re-signing of Connor Johnson a clear indication of the club's ambitions in the 24/25 Pitching-In Premier Division South season.

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery

Even the replica shirts have arrived well ahead of the league start allowing fans to show them off in their holiday snaps!

However, during the short period that has passed since taking over, Nadim Akhtar has been keen to show that he has both hands on the wheel, as he quickly discovers the ins and outs of owning a football club.

"It’s been a real crash course," he admitted. "We’ve probably had more board meetings since I’ve arrived than they had all of last year.

"We’ve given everyone individual time to sit down with us, tell us about themselves and see if they want to be part of this journey – thankfully none of them have walked!

"I’ve never like the term ‘owner’ or ‘boss’, even with what I do day to day.

"But I am the owner and I do have Nadiya (Nadim’s sister) who is supporting me and Fabian (Forde) who has come on board. He’s a childhood friend of mine, somebody I trust and has a lot of good football knowledge, so he’s come on board as football director.

"The opportunities are there for everybody, as and when the club evolves, to put some money into the club if they wish.

"We’ve already had a lot of people ask us about shares, but I don’t quite think we’re at that stage yet.

"We’ve inherited a wonderful management team from last year who have done wonders to keep the club up, and that’s the side that people don’t see.

"So we’re just trying to sort out “our house” at the moment and then we can talk about ‘flying’ later on!”

Under the gaze of a George Best portrait (the player that gave Manchester United fan Nadim his more commonly used name), the man now at the helm was generous in his time during a one-to-one interview - despite the time pressures of juggling a successful football coaching company and a young 'football mad' family in his home on the outskirts of Watford.

Akhtar is no stranger to Kettering Town, crossing paths with them several times during his playing career.

He made his debut for Aylesbury United at Rockingham Road in 2003 during a 2-2 draw (under manager Kevin Wilson).

He was also scouted by Russell Slade at then Championship side Grimsby Town whilst taking part in trials with Football C.V.com, a scheme ran by current chairman Graham Starmer.

But after hanging up his boots and coming back from playing in Ireland, it was coaching the next generation where the new Poppies owner flourished.

Setting up Xtra time in 2002, ‘George’ has provided opportunities to thousands of children in north London and Hertfordshire, with 18 of his charges going on to gain professional football contracts.

He has also enjoyed successful periods coaching youth age groups at Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Watford and most recently at Luton Town as their under 16s assistant manager.

Furthermore, he has been a regular in the dugout, serving as assistant manager at Oxhey Jets, Chalfont St Peter and most recently Wingate and Finchley.

So the obvious question is are you here to be a football manager?

The response given by the new Kettering owner was played with a reassuringly straight bat.

“I’ve had to take a step back massively," he said.

"I knew straight away that coaching and management isn’t what I could give my time to because this is a monster project.

"I’ve made it really clear to ‘Lavs’ (Richard Lavery) I’m here to support him in any way, shape or form.

"If Fabian isn’t at training, I’m at training. Not that we’re overseeing things because I don’t want to give that pressure.

"I’ve had wonderful conversations with the manager and I’ve told him I want this to be a platform for him and this is an opportunity for him to be the best that he can be.

"Listen, if it ever came to it, and I needed to step in, why not? I come from a coaching and managing background, but I’ve got full faith in Lavs and in the project that we’re doing at the moment.”

So why have you bought a football club?

“It was a natural progression from my coaching," says Akhtar. "I was at a bit of a crossroads with Luton Town.

"We (the consortium) often talk about community, talk about legacy. We’ve bought up land in Watford, created a base, we do a lot of community work. We’re really proud of that arm to our work.

"So when this opportunity arose, it was everything we as a group wanted to do in terms of buying land, creating a legacy - coupled with that unbelievable history and heritage and just the passion and support, you can’t buy that.

"I’ve been to the club five or six times before finally deciding to buy the club and I want to be part of that exciting future.”

What is clear is that Akhtar is a ‘football nut’ and is not shy of showing his passion or personality on matchdays.

He’s also a man of comfort, proudly sporting a Kettering Town hoodie and tracksuit bottoms during the interview.

“People who have been at the club for a long time have been telling me what to do and what to expect on matchdays and when you go to away clubs and I’ve asked ‘do you mind if I come like this’ because I’m definitely not a suit and tie person," he admitted.

"I’m a halfway line type of guy – I’m a selfish fan who needs the best seat and I’m forever kicking balls and shouting and stuff like that but it’s just because I care!

"So I hope no one takes offence, it isn’t aimed at them personally.

"I don’t see myself in the Tinhat, not with my height – not unless they let me go at the front! But of course, there’ll be times when I travel away with the fans, put a cap on, go in disguise and get stuck in!”

Football and social media is often a poisonous brew and it’s a fair criticism laid at the door of former owner Ritchie Jeune that he was too 'available' on certain platforms.

It’s a risk that Akhtar isn’t willing to take.

“I’ve stayed away from social media partly because people advised that," he said. "But it’s human nature right? You wanna hear what people say.

"I do take things personally because I know I’m putting in 150 per cent, so if we have a bad result or a blip, I’ll do my utmost to correct it.

"The way I’m wired-up, it’s probably best I stay away.”

The new owner however was immediate in heaping praise on his predecessor, suggesting that the Kettering fanbase will miss him and should be grateful for his tenure.

"When I first thought about taking over and the during the first visit to the club, it wasn’t love at first sight for sure, but me and Ritchie had spoken a lot of times," he said.

"I like Ritchie a lot and I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves – he kept the club up, whatever way people see it, the club’s still here because of him!

"He was very supportive and even on the day of the sale of the club, just because of life experiences, I was thinking that this was still too good to be true, this is going to collapse somewhere.

"But what’s really important for people to know is there was a lot of people a lot wealthier than us who could have thrown money at this project, but probably for the wrong reasons.

"And Ritchie wanted this club to be in safe hands and I’d like to think he made the best choice in that way because we’re footballing people, we’re family people, we understand the history and heritage of the club and we want to uphold that – I’m really thankful to Ritchie for giving us this opportunity."

​Next week George discusses what the Kettering fans and the wider community can expect in the short, medium and long term from the new owners.