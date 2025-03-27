Preliminary investigations into devastating fire at Desborough Airfield carpet recycling site underway

Preliminary investigations are underway into a fire that ripped through a huge Northamptonshire carpet recycling site.

Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are continuing to monitor the fire at Desborough Airfield.

Emergency services were called last Thursday shortly before 8.30pm (March 20) and have remained at the site ever since.

Local residents had been advised to keep their windows shut to prevent toxic smoke and ash getting into their homes.

Brenna Ltd's Desborough storage facility in an aircraft hanger has been badly damaged by fire/NFRS

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Preliminary investigations to determine a cause have now started and will continue to develop as it gets safer to do so.

“The plume has been severely reduced and the impact on nearby villages is now minimal – but residents of Stoke Albany, Brampton Ash and Dingley may still smell smoke, so may wish to keep windows and doors closed as previously advised. “The fire has largely been extinguished but there remain a few hotspots where access is limited and therefore these small pockets of fire cannot be put out yet.

"We are working with the landowner to ensure a strategy is in place to deal with these remaining hotspots as they continue to burn over the next few days.

“Fire crews are still attending the scene periodically in order to conduct thermal scans of the hangar and damp down where necessary.”

The site is managed by Brenna Ltd and had been used as storage for recycling carpets.

Jamie McKinnon, a director of Brenna Ltd which runs the site, has spoken of the firm’s shock and devastation.

He said: “Obviously everyone is extremely devastated and shocked. Until we hear back from the fire investigation team we won’t know the cause of the fire.”