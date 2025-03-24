Residents warned smoke from Desborough carpet waste hanger fire may cause 'breathing problems'

Smoke from a fire that started in a carpet waste recycling company on Desborough Airfield, still burning for a fourth day, could cause health risks for residents if it is inhaled.

Firefighters have been at the site operated by Brenna Limited, housed in a hangar near Stoke Albany, since Thursday, March 20, when crews were called shortly before 8.30pm.

Crews continue to monitor the ‘controlled burn’ and resultant smoke plume but efforts to extinguish the blaze have been hampered by the partial collapse of the building.

The plume from the fire has reduced but people have been told they should minimise exposure to the smoke and shelter as much as possible by limiting the amount of time spent outside.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service remained on site at a fire at Desborough Airfield, near Stoke Albany yesterday to monitor the remaining fire and the large smoke plume.

“Due to the partial collapse of the building, access to the fire has been limited and unable to be fully extinguished. Crews will be periodically monitoring the site throughout the day to manage any potential pockets of fire and dampen down hotspots.

"Any smoke can be an irritant the lining of the air passages, the skin, and the eyes, if people need to be outdoors, they are advised to avoid outside areas affected by any smoke or ash, or to limit the time that they spend in them.

“To minimise your exposure, shelter as much as possible by limiting the amount of time you spend outside in the smoke. People with asthma who may be in the vicinity of the fire should carry their inhaler.

“People who are generally fit and well are unlikely to experience long-term health problems from temporary exposure to smoke from a fire. However, exposure to smoke is more likely to affect people who have existing breathing problems, lung, or heart conditions as well as the very young and older adults, and smokers.”

The smoke plume above the site has reduced, but residents in the area have been advised to continue keeping their windows and doors closed.

Anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms, including coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, sputum (phlegm) production and chest pain, should seek medical advice or call NHS 111. Or in a case of an emergency call 999.

If symptoms persist people should seek medical advice by contacting their GP or their medical consultant.

The fire is still expected to burn for some time, with a Fire Investigation due to take place once it is safe to do so.

At the height of the fire six fire engines were on scene as crews used water jets to tackle the blaze, while an aerial appliance was used to tackle the large flames from heights.