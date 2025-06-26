A pregnancy and baby roadshow is being hosted by Kettering General Hospital to help hundreds of parents-to-be to prepare for their big day and subsequently care for their baby.

The event on Thursday, July 10, will provide a huge range of advice on all aspects of pregnancy and baby care.

It is being held at The Hall@KGH (the recreation hall next to car park B at the main KGH site) from 6pm to 8pm.

Concessionary £1 car parking will be available.

The crowds at a previously popular baby roadshow

The event is led by KGH’s midwifery advocates and is being supported by health visitors, breast feeding midwives, healthcare providers and parentcraft midwives.

Show organiser Keeley Chambers - who is also a midwifery advocate - said the free event is always very well received by pregnant families from across North Northamptonshire.

She said: “The idea is that the road show offers new and updated information, all in one place, about every aspect of preparing to have a baby and caring for a newborn infant.

“Service users will be able to find out about water births, home and hospital births and what groups are available to support them in their pregnancy and after their baby has been born.

“Both new and more experienced parents find this event very interesting and describe how it is so useful with their birthing and parenting preparations.”

Stands will include hearing screening, yoga, dads, milk and you, patient engagement team, infant feeding, infant aquatics, doulas, physiotherapy, reflexology, Family Action Supportive Steps, baby first aid, family hubs and baby basics.