Potential expansion of primary school in Rushden as part of countywide boost of SEND provision

The new emphasis on SEND provision in Northamptonshire could see a £2.3m unit added to a school in Rushden.

If approved at North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) executive meeting on Thursday, the project will mean a newly-built, stand-alone special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) unit will be built at Whitefriars Primary School by September 2025, in time for the 2025/26 academic year.

The school in Boughton Drive, which caters for pupils aged five to 11, would be expanded to feature four classrooms, its own drop-off/pick up facilities, pathways and external play area designed to address the needs of pupils with moderate to complex needs.

Cllr Scott Edwards, NNC’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “I welcome this proposal which would address the current deficit of SEND placements in north Northants.

"If the proposal is approved it would enhance inclusivity, diversity and equality for the SEND students across the area and ensure the council is delivering better, brighter futures in line with our corporate plan 2021/25."

Whitefriars’ most recent Ofsted report from February 2022 notes that it has 408 students on the school roll, and that ‘leaders ensure that pupils with SEND feel welcome in the school’.

It was reported in March that inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Ofsted highlighted ‘widespread failings’ in SEND provision in north Northamptonshire which required urgent attention.

The proposal for Whitefriars Primary School comes after similar moves were made to heighten SEND provision at both Greenfields Primary School and Southfield School for Girls, in Kettering.

It was also confirmed last month that the soon-to-be-vacant Wilby CEVA Primary School site will be offered to local special needs school Rowan Gate to further improve SEND provision in the area.

If approved the funding agreement will be finalised and the school will start the procurement process.

On Whitefriars Primary School’s potential expansion, NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers added: “I very much welcome the proposal which would ensure more children and young people with SEND are given the opportunity to learn within an inclusive environment and be educated within their local community.

“We are absolutely committed to caring for all of our young people, providing them with a high-quality education and opportunities to help them flourish as well as safe and thriving places to live and learn."