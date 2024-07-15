Council gives go-ahead to plan for future of soon-to-be-empty school site near Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A soon-to-be-empty school building near Wellingborough will become the new home to a special school for children in the county, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has confirmed.

Plans to offer the Wilby CEVA Primary School site to local special needs school Rowan Gate from September 2024 were given the go-ahead by the council’s executive members on Thursday, July 11.

Officers suggested the Wilby school building should be repurposed to increase the offer of SEND provision within the county. This comes as the mainstream primary school’s current pupils are being moved to the new Glenvale Park School in September this year.

Rowan Gate Primary currently has four separate school sites, with its two main facilities at Finedon Road in Wellingborough and Hayway, Rushden. Two SEND satellites run by the facility are also based at Stanton Cross Primary School and Tennyson Road Infant School in Wellingborough and Rushden respectively.

Local special school Rowan Gate will move into Wilby Primary School after their pupils move on to Glenvale Park. Credit: Google

The school accommodates children with severe learning disabilities, autistic spectrum disorder, social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH) and complex medical needs. The former Wilby School site will initially accommodate up to 30 pupils in Reception to Year 1.

However, Cllr Valerie Anslow (Lab, Croyland and Swanspool) told the executive that children in north Northamptonshire “deserve a brand new school” to serve the area. She said that families should not “rely on add-ons to existing schools” or the expansion of Rowan Gate to “fill the gaps”.

Recently, NNC also approved the expansion of Greenfields Primary School and Southfield School for Girls, both in Kettering, to create a further 48 places for children with special educational needs and disabilities. Work on the all-girls school is due to be completed before the next school year and in Greenfields the extra pupils will be able to start as early as September 2025.

Cllr Scott Edwards (Con), executive member for children, families and education at NNC, said that he looks forward to the new provision and the “amazing work” carried out by Rowan Gate for children across the county.