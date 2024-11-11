'Positive' start for Kettering business as manager hails new era for Bensons for Beds

The manager of a Kettering business that emerged after the closure of a national chain has said the store has a positive future.

Bensons for Beds took over the former Carpetright unit in Northfield Avenue – part of a raft of 15 new store openings in just three weeks across the UK.

In July, Carpetright closed more than 200 stores nationwide with the restructure will leading to hundreds of redundancies.

Dan Worth from Irthlingborough, who had worked for the company for 12 years – manager of the Bedford branch – was about to become a dad and was one of the employees given the devastating news.

The team at Bensons Kettering/National World

He said: “Kettering Carpetright was my first ever store. My missus was three weeks from having a baby and then I got made redundant.

"I came into work on the Friday expecting to be paid as usual. On the Monday it was gone.”

Mr Worth was recruited by Bensons to manage the Kettering store alongside five other colleagues.

Dan Worth, manager of Bensons Kettering/National World

He said: “We have been very busy. I’m very confident that it will do really well. We have been given a load of support. I’m extremely positive for the future.”

Luke Homer, regional sales manager for the new store said: “We are really excited about opening this Kettering location, and expanding the Bensons brand further in the UK.

"Bensons stands for great quality bed furniture for a lower price, as well as offering expert advice, all trying to help our customers to get a great night’s sleep.”

Mr Worth who welcomed baby Teddy, celebrated his new job and 30th birthday this year said: “I’m really happy!”