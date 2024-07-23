Kettering Carpetright store on full list of 213 stores across the UK that will close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Struggling firm Carpetright has been bought in a deal - but only a fraction of its stores will stay open with Kettering’s Northfield Avenue store earmarked for closure.

The company has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi, but will shut more than 200 stores and cut more than 1,000 jobs.

It was announced on Monday that the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal. However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.

Tapi already has a store in Kettering in Carina Road.

Carpetright in Northfield Avenue/Google

Carpetright went into administration earlier in the month, appointing PwC. It was reported that the administrators believed there was no option for a solvent sale because was declining.

Here is a full list of the 213 stores expected to close over the coming days, according to PwC.

Stores written with ‘FV’ initials are based inside Furniture Village stores

Aberdeen

Aberdeen – Bridge of Don

Aberystwyth

Abingdon

Altrincham

Andover

Ashford

Ashington

Ashton-under-Lyne

Aylesbury

Ayr

Banbury

Barnstaple

Barrow-in-Furness

Bath

Bedford

Belfast – Boucher Road

Belfast – Newtownabbey

Berwick

Blackburn

Blackpool

Blyth

Bolton

Bolton (FV)

Bracknell

Braintree

Brentford

Bridgend

Brighton

Bristol – Cribbs

Bristol Eagleswood Hub

Bromley

Burton upon Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Caerphilly

Cambridge

Cannock – Orbital

Canterbury

Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross

Cardiff – Newport Road

Carlisle

Chadwell Heath

Chelmsford

Chelmsford (FV)

Cheltenham

Chester

Christchurch

Colchester

Colindale

Coventry – Alvis

Crawley

Crawley (FV)

Crewe

Croydon (FV)

Cwmbran

Dartford

Derby

Devizes

Dorchester

Dundee

Dunfermline

Dunstable

Durham

East Dereham

East Grinstead

East Kilbride

Eastbourne

Edinburgh – Newcraighall

Edinburgh – Straiton

Edmonton

Elgin

Enfield (FV)

Evesham

Exeter

Falkirk

Fareham

Farnham

Feltham

Frome

Gateshead

Gerrards Cross

Gillingham

Glasgow GWR

Glastonbury

Glenrothes

Gravesend

Guernsey

Guildford (FV)

Guiseley

Hanley

Harlow

Hartlepool

Harwich

Hastings

Havant

Haverfordwest

Hazel Grove

High Wycombe – Bellfield Rd

Horsham

Hull – Clough Road

Hull – St Andrews Quay

Huntingdon

Inverness

Ipswich – Euro

Irvine

Isle of Wight

Jersey

Keighley

Kendal

Kettering

Kingston (FV)

Kirkcaldy

Leeds Birstall (FV)

Leicester

Letchworth

Lincoln

Liverpool – Aintree

Livingston

Llandudno

Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers

London – Beckton

London – Charlton

London – Ealing Common

London – Hammersmith

London – Old Kent Road

London – Staples Corner

London – Streatham

London – Walworth

Lowestoft

Manchester – Trafford Park

Manchester (FV)

Market Harborough

Merthyr Tydfil

Milton Keynes

Newhaven

Newport

Newton Abbot

Northallerton (within Barkers)

Northampton

Northampton (FV)

Norwich – Sweet Briar

Nottingham – Arnold

Nottingham – Castle Meadow

Nuneaton

Oldbury

Orpington

Oswestry

Oxford

Oxford 2

Paisley

Perth

Poole – Wessex Gate

Portsmouth

Preston

Rayleigh

Reading – Reading Gate

Redditch

Reigate

Rochdale

Romford – Gallows Corner

Romford – Rom Valley

Rugby

Salisbury

Sevenoaks

Sheffield – Atkinsons Dept

Sheffield – Drakehouse

Sheffield – Meadowhall

Shrewsbury

Sittingbourne

Slough

Solihull

South Ruislip

Southampton – Nursling

Southend

Staines

Stamford

Stevenage

Stirling

Stockton Storeys

Sudbury

Sutton

Swansea – Llansamlet

Tamworth

Taunton

Telford (FV)

Thetford

Tonbridge

Torquay

Tunbridge Wells

Uddingston

Wakefield

Wallasey

Walton-on-Thames

Warrington – Alban

Warrington – Pinners Brow

Washington Hub

Waterlooville

Watford

Wednesbury (FV)

Wellingborough

Welwyn Garden City

West Drayton

West Thurrock

Whitehaven

Winchester

Wisbech

Wokingham

Wolverhampton

Worcester

Worksop

Wrexham

York – Clifton Moor