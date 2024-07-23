Kettering Carpetright store on full list of 213 stores across the UK that will close
The company has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi, but will shut more than 200 stores and cut more than 1,000 jobs.
It was announced on Monday that the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal. However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.
Tapi already has a store in Kettering in Carina Road.
Carpetright went into administration earlier in the month, appointing PwC. It was reported that the administrators believed there was no option for a solvent sale because was declining.
Here is a full list of the 213 stores expected to close over the coming days, according to PwC.
Stores written with ‘FV’ initials are based inside Furniture Village stores
Aberdeen
Aberdeen – Bridge of Don
Aberystwyth
Abingdon
Altrincham
Andover
Ashford
Ashington
Ashton-under-Lyne
Aylesbury
Ayr
Banbury
Barnstaple
Barrow-in-Furness
Bath
Bedford
Belfast – Boucher Road
Belfast – Newtownabbey
Berwick
Blackburn
Blackpool
Blyth
Bolton
Bolton (FV)
Bracknell
Braintree
Brentford
Bridgend
Brighton
Bristol – Cribbs
Bristol Eagleswood Hub
Bromley
Burton upon Trent
Bury St Edmunds
Caerphilly
Cambridge
Cannock – Orbital
Canterbury
Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross
Cardiff – Newport Road
Carlisle
Chadwell Heath
Chelmsford
Chelmsford (FV)
Cheltenham
Chester
Christchurch
Colchester
Colindale
Coventry – Alvis
Crawley
Crawley (FV)
Crewe
Croydon (FV)
Cwmbran
Dartford
Derby
Devizes
Dorchester
Dundee
Dunfermline
Dunstable
Durham
East Dereham
East Grinstead
East Kilbride
Eastbourne
Edinburgh – Newcraighall
Edinburgh – Straiton
Edmonton
Elgin
Enfield (FV)
Evesham
Exeter
Falkirk
Fareham
Farnham
Feltham
Frome
Gateshead
Gerrards Cross
Gillingham
Glasgow GWR
Glastonbury
Glenrothes
Gravesend
Guernsey
Guildford (FV)
Guiseley
Hanley
Harlow
Hartlepool
Harwich
Hastings
Havant
Haverfordwest
Hazel Grove
High Wycombe – Bellfield Rd
Horsham
Hull – Clough Road
Hull – St Andrews Quay
Huntingdon
Inverness
Ipswich – Euro
Irvine
Isle of Wight
Jersey
Keighley
Kendal
Kettering
Kingston (FV)
Kirkcaldy
Leeds Birstall (FV)
Leicester
Letchworth
Lincoln
Liverpool – Aintree
Livingston
Llandudno
Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers
London – Beckton
London – Charlton
London – Ealing Common
London – Hammersmith
London – Old Kent Road
London – Staples Corner
London – Streatham
London – Walworth
Lowestoft
Manchester – Trafford Park
Manchester (FV)
Market Harborough
Merthyr Tydfil
Milton Keynes
Newhaven
Newport
Newton Abbot
Northallerton (within Barkers)
Northampton
Northampton (FV)
Norwich – Sweet Briar
Nottingham – Arnold
Nottingham – Castle Meadow
Nuneaton
Oldbury
Orpington
Oswestry
Oxford
Oxford 2
Paisley
Perth
Poole – Wessex Gate
Portsmouth
Preston
Rayleigh
Reading – Reading Gate
Redditch
Reigate
Rochdale
Romford – Gallows Corner
Romford – Rom Valley
Rugby
Salisbury
Sevenoaks
Sheffield – Atkinsons Dept
Sheffield – Drakehouse
Sheffield – Meadowhall
Shrewsbury
Sittingbourne
Slough
Solihull
South Ruislip
Southampton – Nursling
Southend
Staines
Stamford
Stevenage
Stirling
Stockton Storeys
Sudbury
Sutton
Swansea – Llansamlet
Tamworth
Taunton
Telford (FV)
Thetford
Tonbridge
Torquay
Tunbridge Wells
Uddingston
Wakefield
Wallasey
Walton-on-Thames
Warrington – Alban
Warrington – Pinners Brow
Washington Hub
Waterlooville
Watford
Wednesbury (FV)
Wellingborough
Welwyn Garden City
West Drayton
West Thurrock
Whitehaven
Winchester
Wisbech
Wokingham
Wolverhampton
Worcester
Worksop
Wrexham
York – Clifton Moor
York (FV)
